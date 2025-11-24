Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Purchases 1,167 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,508 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the quarter. Palantir Technologies comprises about 0.4% of Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $12,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,543,888,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 3.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 205,717,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,043,432,000 after purchasing an additional 7,194,216 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $520,232,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 55.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,346,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,408,000 after buying an additional 4,748,513 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,180,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,205,000 after buying an additional 4,221,392 shares during the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider David A. Glazer sold 81,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.47, for a total value of $12,512,070.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 431,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,602,675.43. This trade represents a 15.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeffrey Buckley sold 2,803 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.00, for a total transaction of $440,071.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 50,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,000,877. The trade was a 5.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 150,651 shares of company stock valued at $23,892,804. Corporate insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PLTR opened at $154.85 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.53. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.37 and a 1 year high of $207.52. The company has a market capitalization of $369.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 368.70, a P/E/G ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 2.63.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 28.11%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

PLTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $155.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Raymond James Financial restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Wedbush set a $200.00 price target on Palantir Technologies and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.28.

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

