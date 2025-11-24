Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Raises Holdings in Linde PLC $LIN

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $10,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Linde alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LIN. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $998,000. Waterloo Capital L.P. raised its stake in Linde by 6.8% in the second quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 3,416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Linde by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 106,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,075,000 after purchasing an additional 18,933 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Linde by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,400,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Research & Management Inc. boosted its position in Linde by 0.4% in the second quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. now owns 15,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,439,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $516.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Linde from $576.00 to $540.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Linde from $510.00 to $507.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $508.83.

Linde Price Performance

Shares of LIN opened at $412.74 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.36, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $447.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $461.27. Linde PLC has a twelve month low of $406.42 and a twelve month high of $486.38.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.03. Linde had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 20.20%.The business had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Linde has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.350-16.450 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 4.100-4.200 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Linde PLC will post 16.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 3rd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.19%.

Linde Company Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.