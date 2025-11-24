Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Sells 797 Shares of Walmart Inc. $WMT

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 48,702 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 797 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Intellus Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 20.9% in the second quarter. Intellus Advisors LLC now owns 4,712 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the second quarter valued at about $12,521,000. Waterloo Capital L.P. lifted its position in Walmart by 15.6% during the second quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 358,479 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,051,000 after purchasing an additional 48,293 shares during the period. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 49.1% in the second quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,759 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart by 5.1% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,658,065 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $357,686,000 after acquiring an additional 178,907 shares during the period. 26.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 1,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.58, for a total transaction of $167,205.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 642,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,937,193.04. This trade represents a 0.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.78, for a total transaction of $1,414,612.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 892,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,241,073.20. This represents a 1.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 137,888 shares of company stock valued at $14,241,903 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WMT opened at $105.29 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $839.46 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.91. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.81 and a 52 week high of $109.57.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 20th. The retailer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $179.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.15 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 3.08%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Walmart has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.580-2.630 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (up from $110.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday. Mizuho reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $123.00 price objective (up from $111.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday. Thirty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.55.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

