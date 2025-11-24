Arcosa, Inc. $ACA Shares Acquired by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,533 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Arcosa were worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Arcosa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new position in Arcosa during the second quarter worth $40,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new position in Arcosa during the second quarter worth $51,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Arcosa by 18.0% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC boosted its holdings in Arcosa by 56.7% in the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Arcosa in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Arcosa from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Arcosa from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Arcosa from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arcosa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.00.

Shares of NYSE:ACA opened at $102.61 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.98, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Arcosa, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.11 and a 52 week high of $113.43.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter. Arcosa had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 5.25%.The firm had revenue of $515.10 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Arcosa, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 15th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.62%.

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products.

