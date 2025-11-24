Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,903 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5,952 shares during the period. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RDA Financial Network increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 11,094 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% during the second quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 170,020 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth $213,000. Tower View Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 6.9% in the second quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,644 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,904,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dock Street Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 0.8% in the second quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 234,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,563,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total transaction of $168,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 4,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,264,750.96. This represents a 11.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.64, for a total value of $9,640,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,304,619 shares in the company, valued at $683,642,180.16. This trade represents a 1.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 227,952 shares of company stock worth $58,896,009 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $299.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.66 and a twelve month high of $306.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $262.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $214.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The information services provider reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.58. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.23% and a return on equity of 36.08%. The business had revenue of $102.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 8th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 8th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Hsbc Global Res raised Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. DA Davidson set a $825.00 target price on Alphabet in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities set a $279.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $324.81.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

