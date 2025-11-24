Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Has $47 Million Holdings in American Express Company $AXP

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 147,332 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 84,641 shares during the period. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $46,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new position in American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AXP shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of American Express from $375.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on American Express from $343.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on American Express from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. BTIG Research increased their price target on American Express from $277.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on American Express from $311.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $332.65.

In other news, insider Denise Pickett sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total transaction of $1,753,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 7,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,709,739.98. This represents a 39.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 23,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.37, for a total value of $7,671,326.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 123,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,343,574.81. This represents a 15.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 193,292 shares of company stock valued at $65,363,878. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXP opened at $352.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $243.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.27. American Express Company has a 52-week low of $220.43 and a 52-week high of $377.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $345.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $320.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.61.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 17th. The payment services company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.16. American Express had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 33.41%. The company had revenue of $17.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. American Express has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.200-15.500 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Express Company will post 15.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th were paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 10th. American Express’s payout ratio is 22.01%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

