Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Has $80.74 Million Stake in Walmart Inc. $WMT

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC reduced its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 825,739 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 11,830 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for 1.6% of Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $80,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Walmart alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 319.7% during the 1st quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. PFS Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 267.8% during the 2nd quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 320 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 432.4% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 362 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 55.3% in the second quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 323 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WMT shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (up from $115.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday. Erste Group Bank raised Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price target on Walmart from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Thirty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.55.

Walmart Stock Down 1.7%

WMT opened at $105.29 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.91. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.81 and a 1-year high of $109.57. The stock has a market cap of $839.46 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 20th. The retailer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $179.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.15 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Walmart has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.580-2.630 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.63, for a total value of $406,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 1,040,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,741,441.65. The trade was a 0.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.18, for a total value of $2,081,006.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,354,162 shares in the company, valued at $466,679,083.16. This represents a 0.44% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 137,888 shares of company stock worth $14,241,903. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.