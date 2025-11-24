Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Invests $564,000 in Deere & Company $DE

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,000.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DE. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2,750.0% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 57 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in Deere & Company by 406.7% during the 2nd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 76 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $543.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised Deere & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $542.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Research cut Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Deere & Company from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $519.85.

Deere & Company Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $487.03 on Monday. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $403.01 and a fifty-two week high of $533.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $466.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $491.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $131.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.04.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 33.87%.

Deere & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.