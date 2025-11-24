Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 99.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 525 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 79,671 shares during the quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Adobe alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADBE. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Adobe by 350.0% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on ADBE shares. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $470.00 to $420.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 12th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 12th. Redburn Partners set a $280.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Monday, September 1st. Finally, Melius cut shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $428.96.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.88, for a total transaction of $50,344.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,426 shares in the company, valued at $1,157,576.88. This trade represents a 4.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $324.19 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.47. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $311.58 and a one year high of $557.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $343.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $364.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 11th. The software company reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.13. Adobe had a return on equity of 57.54% and a net margin of 30.01%.The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.65 earnings per share. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Adobe has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.800-20.850 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.400 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.