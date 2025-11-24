Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Reduces Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated $VRTX

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 27.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,756 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,939 shares during the quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $14,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 72.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,917,227 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,414,331,000 after buying an additional 1,226,527 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,151,505 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,738,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,063 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $484,053,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,973,777 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,673,126,000 after acquiring an additional 482,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 28.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,775,194 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $860,650,000 after purchasing an additional 398,460 shares during the period. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VRTX shares. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Truist Financial set a $490.00 price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $517.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $439.00 to $438.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $510.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $491.95.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

VRTX opened at $426.76 on Monday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $362.50 and a 12-month high of $519.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.28 billion, a PE ratio of 30.50 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $411.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $425.00.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.58 by $0.22. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.86% and a return on equity of 23.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 53,604 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.72, for a total value of $23,624,354.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 24,026 shares in the company, valued at $10,588,738.72. This represents a 69.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.