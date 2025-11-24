Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in Shopify Inc. $SHOP

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 63.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,725 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 83,098 shares during the quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $5,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify during the first quarter valued at approximately $667,392,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Shopify by 118.1% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 11,519,610 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,328,787,000 after purchasing an additional 6,238,829 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,731,795 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,247,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781,530 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 246,359.0% in the 2nd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,759,717 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $202,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Shopify during the 2nd quarter worth $191,369,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SHOP shares. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Shopify from $120.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. ATB Capital lowered shares of Shopify to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Atb Cap Markets cut shares of Shopify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $130.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twenty-four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.89.

SHOP opened at $147.80 on Monday. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.84 and a 12-month high of $182.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $156.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.41 billion, a PE ratio of 109.48, a P/E/G ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 2.73.

Shopify (NASDAQ:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. Shopify had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Shopify has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

