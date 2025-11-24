Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Takes Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 2,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Accuvest Global Advisors increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 9,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 0.4% during the second quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 15,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Christensen King & Associates Investment Services Inc. increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 1.3% during the second quarter. Christensen King & Associates Investment Services Inc. now owns 5,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 1.0% during the second quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boomfish Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 2.7% in the second quarter. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PLTR. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $155.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.28.

NASDAQ:PLTR opened at $154.85 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $180.34 and its 200 day moving average is $158.53. The firm has a market cap of $369.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 368.70, a PEG ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 2.63. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.37 and a 52-week high of $207.52.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 28.11%.The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 36,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.35, for a total value of $5,708,200.80. Following the transaction, the insider owned 307,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,687,874.50. This represents a 10.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 81,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.47, for a total value of $12,512,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 431,169 shares in the company, valued at $66,602,675.43. This trade represents a 15.82% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 150,651 shares of company stock worth $23,892,804. Insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

