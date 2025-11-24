Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC Has $342,000 Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 18.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 464 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kaizen Financial Strategies lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 1,866 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. raised its position in Meta Platforms by 18.0% in the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,568 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.9% during the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 331,559 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $244,720,000 after purchasing an additional 12,596 shares in the last quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.9% during the second quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renasant Bank increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.9% in the second quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 1,508 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $593.31, for a total transaction of $6,935,793.90. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 2,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,432,843.65. This represents a 82.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.60, for a total value of $307,040.40. Following the sale, the insider owned 34,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,487,699.60. This represents a 1.48% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,442 shares of company stock valued at $26,515,931. 13.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

META has been the topic of several recent research reports. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $830.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $810.00 to $770.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $875.00 to $800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. DA Davidson set a $825.00 target price on Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $875.00 to $810.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $825.05.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of META opened at $594.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.20. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $479.80 and a 52-week high of $796.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $697.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $706.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $7.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.74 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $51.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.34 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 30.89% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.03 EPS. Meta Platforms has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.28%.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

