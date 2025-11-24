Automatic Data Processing, Inc. $ADP Stake Trimmed by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich cut its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 683,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 53,625 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobsen Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.8% during the second quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 907 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Group boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 1,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 4,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 779 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 1.6%

ADP opened at $253.12 on Monday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $247.18 and a fifty-two week high of $329.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $275.80 and a 200-day moving average of $296.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $102.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.86.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.05. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 70.63% and a net margin of 19.79%.The business had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.811-11.011 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. This is a positive change from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.54. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Automatic Data Processing

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP David Foskett sold 1,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.57, for a total transaction of $407,190.61. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 11,781 shares in the company, valued at $3,493,891.17. This trade represents a 10.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 8,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.43, for a total value of $2,604,697.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 80,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,032,866.33. This represents a 9.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 52,516 shares of company stock worth $15,632,410 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on ADP shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $305.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $310.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $288.00 to $272.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Dbs Bank raised shares of Automatic Data Processing to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $312.67.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

