AXQ Capital LP Has $373,000 Stock Position in Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

AXQ Capital LP lowered its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 78.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,642 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,554 shares during the period. AXQ Capital LP’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ANET. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Arista Networks by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,993,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,127,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,167 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 0.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,576,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,606,694,000 after buying an additional 128,977 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 9.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,959,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,778,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889,198 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter worth about $933,626,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 3.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,315,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $799,244,000 after acquiring an additional 372,677 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ANET opened at $117.40 on Monday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.43 and a 12 month high of $164.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.18, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.21.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. Arista Networks had a net margin of 40.90% and a return on equity of 31.05%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. Arista Networks has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ANET shares. Morgan Stanley set a $171.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Melius Research increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arista Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.31.

In other Arista Networks news, insider Kenneth Duda sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.61, for a total transaction of $3,858,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 12,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,668,843.36. The trade was a 69.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.12, for a total transaction of $1,256,960.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 33,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,308,142.08. The trade was a 19.15% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,985,000 shares of company stock valued at $290,730,843. Company insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

