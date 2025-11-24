AXQ Capital LP Makes New Investment in Applied Materials, Inc. $AMAT

AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,494 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maseco LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 435.0% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 214 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 5,325.0% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 217 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quaker Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 133.3% in the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Applied Materials

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 4,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.08, for a total value of $936,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 88,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,681,202.08. The trade was a 4.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on AMAT shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, November 14th. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $215.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $226.74.

Applied Materials Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of AMAT opened at $224.01 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $218.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.70, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.84. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.74 and a twelve month high of $242.50.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.06. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 23.88%.During the same period last year, the business earned $2.32 EPS. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Applied Materials has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.980-2.380 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.20%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

