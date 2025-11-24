Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Acquires 2,696 Shares of AT&T Inc. $T

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,539 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,696 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of T. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Kennebec Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 412.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank now owns 973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 217.3% during the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 26,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
AT&T Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:T opened at $25.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.48. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.38 and a fifty-two week high of $29.79. The firm has a market cap of $183.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.40.
AT&T Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.04%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank set a $30.25 price target on shares of AT&T and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.64.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on T
AT&T Profile
AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than AT&T
- What is a support level?
- DoorDash’s Recent Stock Dip Equals 60% Upside
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Wall Street Loves Williams-Sonoma Right Now—Here’s Why the Stock Could Soar in 2026
- Growth Investing: Should You Adopt This Investing Strategy in 2022?
- Meta Wins FTC Fight, Keeps Instagram Growth Machine Intact
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.