Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Acquires 2,696 Shares of AT&T Inc. $T

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,539 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,696 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get AT&T alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of T. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Kennebec Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 412.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank now owns 973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 217.3% during the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 26,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $25.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.48. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.38 and a fifty-two week high of $29.79. The firm has a market cap of $183.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.40.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. The company had revenue of $30.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.85 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 12.72%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank set a $30.25 price target on shares of AT&T and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.64.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on T

AT&T Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.