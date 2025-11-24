Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Acquires New Shares in British American Tobacco p.l.c. $BTI

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. bought a new position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 6,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd raised its position in British American Tobacco by 20.4% during the first quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 12,021,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040,011 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 9,598,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,089,000 after purchasing an additional 3,590,916 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 93.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,792,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,175 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC increased its position in British American Tobacco by 1.1% during the first quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 2,774,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,779,000 after buying an additional 31,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 201.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,748,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,078,000 after buying an additional 1,837,106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BTI opened at $55.25 on Monday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1-year low of $34.82 and a 1-year high of $59.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BTI. Royal Bank Of Canada cut British American Tobacco from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Argus raised British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

