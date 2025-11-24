Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Comcast Corporation $CMCSA

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. cut its stake in shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,841 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 6,949 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CMCSA. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 724,760 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,867,000 after acquiring an additional 83,631 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Comcast by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 369,438,921 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $13,185,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,196 shares during the period. Aberdeen Group plc increased its holdings in Comcast by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 2,889,947 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $103,142,000 after purchasing an additional 147,231 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Comcast by 20.0% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 82,089 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after purchasing an additional 13,653 shares during the period. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Comcast by 10.2% in the first quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,282,073 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $47,254,000 after purchasing an additional 118,839 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $27.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $99.66 billion, a PE ratio of 4.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Comcast Corporation has a 12-month low of $25.75 and a 12-month high of $44.03.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $30.34 billion during the quarter. Comcast had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 18.06%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 14th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 14th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.96%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. KeyCorp downgraded Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Arete lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.92.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

