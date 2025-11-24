Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Invests $224,000 in Applied Materials, Inc. $AMAT

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,223 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 2.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,026,363 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,836,807,000 after purchasing an additional 407,282 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,951,691 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,455,716,000 after purchasing an additional 291,358 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,860,838 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,140,836,000 after buying an additional 1,502,995 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter worth $1,409,320,000. Finally, Amundi boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 7,656,034 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,038,504,000 after buying an additional 1,046,635 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMAT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Applied Materials from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 15th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Applied Materials from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Bank of America raised shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, November 14th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $226.74.

Applied Materials Trading Up 1.7%

AMAT stock opened at $224.01 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $218.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.89. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.74 and a fifty-two week high of $242.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market cap of $178.46 billion, a PE ratio of 26.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.84.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.06. Applied Materials had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 40.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Applied Materials has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.980-2.380 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 20th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.08, for a total transaction of $936,320.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 88,351 shares in the company, valued at $20,681,202.08. This represents a 4.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Applied Materials

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading

