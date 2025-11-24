Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Purchases Shares of 679 Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 679 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Tesla by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 87,929 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $35,509,000 after purchasing an additional 9,293 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 10,368 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,187,000 after buying an additional 3,558 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, FourThought Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSLA stock opened at $391.09 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $433.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $365.56. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $214.25 and a fifty-two week high of $488.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 trillion, a PE ratio of 260.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 2.06.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $28.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.98 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 5.51%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.38, for a total transaction of $918,302.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 9,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,473,057.28. The trade was a 20.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total transaction of $7,275,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 47,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,314,500. The trade was a 29.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 202,606 shares of company stock worth $75,588,902 over the last three months. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on TSLA. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, September 5th. HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Glj Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and ten have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $394.31.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

