Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Reduces Stake in American Tower Corporation $AMT

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. cut its holdings in shares of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 28.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,413 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMT. Blossom Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.8% in the second quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 2,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 0.3% in the second quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 16,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Novem Group grew its position in American Tower by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Novem Group now owns 1,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 1,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marion Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 5,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMT opened at $179.56 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $84.06 billion, a PE ratio of 28.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.85. American Tower Corporation has a twelve month low of $172.51 and a twelve month high of $234.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $186.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 28.79% and a net margin of 28.11%.American Tower’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.52 EPS. American Tower has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.600-10.720 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that American Tower Corporation will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.63%.

Several analysts recently commented on AMT shares. Wall Street Zen raised American Tower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $270.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $231.00 price target (down from $250.00) on shares of American Tower in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.44.

In other American Tower news, Director Eugene F. Reilly bought 5,554 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $178.99 per share, with a total value of $994,110.46. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 5,689 shares in the company, valued at $1,018,274.11. This trade represents a 4,114.07% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

