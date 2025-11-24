Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Sells 300 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. reduced its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 15.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,612 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,016,374 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $13,100,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,830 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,174,029 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,093,262,000 after purchasing an additional 169,055 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 41.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,235,406 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,234,650,000 after buying an additional 2,134,735 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 16.0% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 6,902,048 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,177,765,000 after buying an additional 950,765 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $810,047,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $182.90 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $127.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.76, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $208.77 and its 200 day moving average is $197.44. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $144.15 and a 52-week high of $223.61.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The network technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 11.69%.During the same period last year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.800-3.900 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.950 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Dipak Golechha sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.19, for a total transaction of $1,020,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 96,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,629,805.65. The trade was a 4.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 120,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.94, for a total transaction of $26,321,485.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 356,409 shares in the company, valued at $77,675,777.46. The trade was a 25.31% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 1,215,130 shares of company stock worth $249,031,488 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PANW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Palo Alto Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price (up previously from $235.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Thirty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.09.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

