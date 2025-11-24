Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Buys 192,419 Shares of Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 145.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 324,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 192,419 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 704,593.7% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 67,615,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,299,340,000 after acquiring an additional 67,605,770 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 959.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,097,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,300,023,000 after purchasing an additional 21,823,765 shares in the last quarter. Mullooly Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter worth about $2,775,904,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,236,482,000. Finally, Altimeter Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth about $463,293,000. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $590.07 on Monday. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $402.39 and a 12 month high of $637.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $607.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $569.73.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.694 per share. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

