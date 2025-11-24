Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Cuts Stake in Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich reduced its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 552,870 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 46,621 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Adobe were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,068 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,588,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Adobe by 11.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 102,627 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,360,000 after buying an additional 10,785 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 78.5% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 862 shares of the software company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Intellus Advisors LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Intellus Advisors LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 81.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 469,871 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $180,210,000 after acquiring an additional 211,531 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $324.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $311.58 and a twelve month high of $557.90. The company has a market cap of $135.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $343.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $364.95.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 11th. The software company reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 57.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.65 earnings per share. Adobe has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.800-20.850 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.400 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current year.

In other Adobe news, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.88, for a total transaction of $50,344.12. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 3,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,157,576.88. The trade was a 4.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $405.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 12th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $428.96.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

