Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Cuts Stock Position in CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lessened its holdings in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,172,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227,601 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. New Republic Capital LLC boosted its position in CocaCola by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. New Republic Capital LLC now owns 8,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Alteri Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of CocaCola by 2.1% in the first quarter. Alteri Wealth LLC now owns 6,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CocaCola by 2.8% in the second quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 5,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in CocaCola by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summitry LLC increased its holdings in CocaCola by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 7,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at CocaCola

In other CocaCola news, COO Henrique Braun sold 40,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $2,864,862.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 62,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,441,707.53. The trade was a 39.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 13,548 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.93, for a total value of $947,411.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 37,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,638,109.25. The trade was a 26.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 225,252 shares of company stock valued at $15,953,007. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of CocaCola from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of CocaCola from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and sixteen have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.43.

CocaCola Stock Up 2.5%

KO stock opened at $72.96 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $313.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.16, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. CocaCola Company has a twelve month low of $60.62 and a twelve month high of $74.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.46.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. CocaCola had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 43.62%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CocaCola Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.55%.

CocaCola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Articles

