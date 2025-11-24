Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $194,000 Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich decreased its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 936,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 545,403 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Dagco Inc. bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 67.6% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 328.9% during the 2nd quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 4.0%

Shares of TXN stock opened at $159.40 on Monday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $139.95 and a 1-year high of $221.69. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $144.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $171.43 and a 200-day moving average of $187.31.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.48. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 29.21%.The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. Texas Instruments has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.130-1.390 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 31st were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 31st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Christine Witzsche sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.31, for a total value of $164,310.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 20,821 shares in the company, valued at $3,421,098.51. The trade was a 4.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TXN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $175.00 target price on Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $170.00 price target on Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.67.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

