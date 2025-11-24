Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $206,000 Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. $MRK

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lessened its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,606,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,603 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Prudential PLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 398,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,519,000 after purchasing an additional 56,360 shares during the period. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.8% in the second quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.0% during the second quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 459,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,398,000 after buying an additional 9,068 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at $380,000. Finally, 17 Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.9% during the second quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

NYSE MRK opened at $97.78 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.31 and a 1 year high of $105.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.85. The company has a market cap of $242.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.34.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.22. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 25.79% and a return on equity of 41.05%. The business had revenue of $17.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Merck & Co., Inc. has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.930-8.980 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on MRK. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.88.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP David Michael Williams sold 8,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total value of $720,044.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 24,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,054,475.02. The trade was a 25.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

