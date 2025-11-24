Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $230,000 Position in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lessened its holdings in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,053,475 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 912,034 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Oracle were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the second quarter worth about $28,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 1,770.0% during the 2nd quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ORCL opened at $198.54 on Monday. Oracle Corporation has a 1-year low of $118.86 and a 1-year high of $345.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $566.00 billion, a PE ratio of 45.96, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $272.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $236.78.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $14.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.04 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 72.93%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.30%.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, October 17th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $342.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, October 17th. Bank of America raised shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $295.00 to $368.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $330.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.26.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 49,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.02, for a total transaction of $13,971,282.30. Following the transaction, the director owned 151,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,018,756.98. This represents a 24.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Maria Smith sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.62, for a total value of $1,403,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 47,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,212,431.46. This represents a 9.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 204,254 shares of company stock valued at $60,227,807 over the last quarter. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

