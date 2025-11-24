Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $239,000 Stake in Snowflake Inc. $SNOW

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich reduced its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 712 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Avion Wealth raised its position in Snowflake by 76.6% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC lifted its stake in Snowflake by 4,233.3% during the second quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 149.1% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 417.2% during the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 403 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.29, for a total transaction of $103,687.87. Following the sale, the director directly owned 24,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,413,467.83. This represents a 1.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.73, for a total transaction of $2,777,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 522,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,100,038.50. This represents a 1.88% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 931,388 shares of company stock worth $216,578,628. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Snowflake stock opened at $234.37 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $246.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $79.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.47 and a beta of 1.23. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.10 and a 52 week high of $280.67.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 42.98% and a negative net margin of 33.53%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SNOW. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Snowflake in a report on Friday. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Snowflake from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $212.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $191.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.42.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

