Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Increases Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. $BKNG

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 76.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,687 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Booking were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in Booking in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 5 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Global Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Booking Trading Up 4.0%

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $4,768.00 on Monday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $4,096.23 and a 12-month high of $5,839.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5,182.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $5,401.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.34.

Booking Dividend Announcement

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $99.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $95.56 by $3.94. Booking had a negative return on equity of 134.86% and a net margin of 19.37%.The company had revenue of $9.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $83.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Booking has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $9.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $38.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Erste Group Bank raised Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wedbush raised Booking from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6,000.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Booking from $6,200.00 to $6,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Mizuho set a $6,000.00 price objective on Booking in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Booking from $5,640.00 to $6,050.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booking has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6,139.21.

Insider Activity at Booking

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,013 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,516.92, for a total transaction of $5,588,639.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 23,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,237,930.44. This represents a 4.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Larry Quinlan sold 64 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,511.80, for a total value of $352,755.20. Following the transaction, the director owned 131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,045.80. The trade was a 32.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,452 shares of company stock valued at $17,987,397. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Stories

