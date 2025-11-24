Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Raises Holdings in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 30.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,330,034 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 540,406 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sava Infond d.o.o. grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 3.1% in the second quarter. Sava Infond d.o.o. now owns 75,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 187,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,629,000 after buying an additional 17,833 shares during the period. Genus Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,476,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter worth approximately $607,000. Finally, Glass Wealth Management Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 8.5% during the second quarter. Glass Wealth Management Co LLC now owns 28,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on LRCX shares. TD Cowen raised their price target on Lam Research from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $122.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. UBS Group set a $165.00 target price on shares of Lam Research and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.84.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $142.65 on Monday. Lam Research Corporation has a 1 year low of $56.32 and a 1 year high of $167.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $144.17 and a 200 day moving average of $112.43. The stock has a market cap of $179.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.87.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.04. Lam Research had a net margin of 29.66% and a return on equity of 60.60%. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Lam Research has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.050-1.250 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 3rd. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.91%.

In other Lam Research news, Director Bethany Mayer sold 1,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.99, for a total value of $207,667.02. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,303.48. The trade was a 44.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ava Harter sold 9,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.47, for a total value of $1,418,804.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 56,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,942,091.42. This represents a 13.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 102,608 shares of company stock worth $14,916,496 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

