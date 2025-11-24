Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Sells 14,843 Shares of Trane Technologies plc $TT

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich decreased its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 406,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,843 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,792,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,657,398,000 after purchasing an additional 335,634 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 9.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,722,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,297,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408,421 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 1.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,973,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,164,764,000 after acquiring an additional 56,293 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,585,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,044,000 after acquiring an additional 241,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $877,468,000. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $485.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Citigroup raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $494.00 to $513.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $467.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Trane Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $407.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $470.07.

In other Trane Technologies news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 22,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total transaction of $9,223,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 123,713 shares in the company, valued at $50,722,330. The trade was a 15.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Elizabeth A. Elwell sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $264,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 7,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,145,120. The trade was a 7.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:TT opened at $410.64 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.05 billion, a PE ratio of 32.56, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $419.41 and its 200 day moving average is $425.80. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $298.15 and a fifty-two week high of $476.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.08. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 36.61%. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.37 earnings per share. Trane Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Trane Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.950-13.050 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 28.92%.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

