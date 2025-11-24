Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Sells 388,740 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich cut its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 44.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 485,812 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 388,740 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $178,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Home Depot in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Home Depot from $401.00 to $376.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Home Depot from $475.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $450.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective (down previously from $440.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane lowered their target price on Home Depot from $391.00 to $353.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $409.72.

Home Depot Stock Performance

HD stock opened at $343.22 on Monday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $326.31 and a 1-year high of $439.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31. The firm has a market cap of $341.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $385.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $381.29.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $41.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.06 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 193.99% and a net margin of 8.86%.Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.78 earnings per share. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.478-14.478 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be issued a $2.30 dividend. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 62.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 2,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.12, for a total transaction of $974,445.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 24,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,254,313.20. This represents a 8.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

