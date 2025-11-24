Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Sells 66,655 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. $FISV

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lowered its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 5.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,063,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 66,655 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in Fiserv by 3,150.0% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 218.5% in the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 207 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 178.9% in the 2nd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 212 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Fiserv by 960.9% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group set a $75.00 price target on Fiserv and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective (down from $220.00) on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, KeyCorp cut shares of Fiserv from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.25.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $60.84 on Monday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.56 and a 52 week high of $238.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $104.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $33.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.90.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter. Fiserv had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 19.47%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, Director Lance M. Fritz bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $65.18 per share, for a total transaction of $651,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 13,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,945.48. This trade represents a 324.04% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

