Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Sells 79,139 Shares of Danaher Corporation $DHR

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lowered its holdings in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 6.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,114,584 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 79,139 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Danaher were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 18.3% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 81,748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $16,148,000 after buying an additional 12,632 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in Danaher by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 34,215 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,759,000 after acquiring an additional 2,989 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 38,255 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,557,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 16,110 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Danaher by 29.8% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,672,971 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $528,019,000 after purchasing an additional 612,894 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $227.34 on Monday. Danaher Corporation has a one year low of $171.00 and a one year high of $258.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $160.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.88, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.11.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.17. Danaher had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 26th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.39%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 5,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.42, for a total transaction of $1,088,713.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 2,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,352.50. The trade was a 66.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Teri List sold 3,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.50, for a total transaction of $746,997.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 20,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,702,593. This trade represents a 13.71% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,248 shares of company stock valued at $6,609,663. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Redburn Partners set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $226.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Rothschild Redb downgraded shares of Danaher from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Danaher from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danaher presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.39.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

