Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Sells 86,018 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. $AMAT

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lessened its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 967,736 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 86,018 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Shelton Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 1.5% in the second quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,398 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Applied Materials by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 2.7% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,958 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 3.4% during the second quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.74.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $224.01 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $178.46 billion, a PE ratio of 26.70, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.84. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.74 and a 12 month high of $242.50.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.06. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 23.88%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.32 earnings per share. Applied Materials has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.980-2.380 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 4,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.08, for a total value of $936,320.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 88,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,681,202.08. The trade was a 4.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

