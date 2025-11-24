Barclays PLC $BCS Stock Holdings Lowered by Entropy Technologies LP

Entropy Technologies LP cut its position in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 97,545 shares during the quarter. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Barclays were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of Barclays by 0.5% in the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 105,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Barclays by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 56,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its position in Barclays by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 19,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in Barclays by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 21,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Barclays by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 32,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. 3.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BCS. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Zacks Research cut shares of Barclays from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Shares of BCS opened at $20.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.94, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.86 and its 200-day moving average is $19.51. Barclays PLC has a 12-month low of $12.14 and a 12-month high of $22.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.14.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 billion. Barclays had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 8.19%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Barclays PLC will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

