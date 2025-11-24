Barings LLC Has $543,000 Stake in McDonald’s Corporation $MCD

Barings LLC reduced its position in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 58.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,860 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 2,634 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First American Trust FSB raised its stake in McDonald’s by 55.9% during the first quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 36,917 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $11,532,000 after acquiring an additional 13,234 shares in the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA now owns 248,826 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $71,829,000 after purchasing an additional 91,313 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 3,145 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 206,004 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $60,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,444,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCD opened at $309.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $220.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $302.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $304.17. McDonald’s Corporation has a 52-week low of $276.53 and a 52-week high of $326.32.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The fast-food giant reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by ($0.11). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 225.52% and a net margin of 32.21%.The firm had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.77. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.48%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MCD. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, October 31st. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $324.57.

In other news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer owned 6,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,160,270. This trade represents a 12.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 13,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.42, for a total transaction of $3,945,716.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 4,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,383,734.52. This trade represents a 74.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 34,463 shares of company stock worth $10,549,351 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

