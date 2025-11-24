Barings LLC Invests $222,000 in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Barings LLC purchased a new position in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,014 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winnow Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the second quarter valued at $28,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 1,770.0% during the 2nd quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on ORCL shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $330.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. BNP Paribas set a $377.00 price objective on Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Oracle from $363.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Oracle from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Erste Group Bank lowered Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.26.

In other news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 19,758 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $5,927,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 18,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,528,700. This represents a 51.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 49,365 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.02, for a total value of $13,971,282.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 151,999 shares in the company, valued at $43,018,756.98. The trade was a 24.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 204,254 shares of company stock worth $60,227,807. 40.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $198.54 on Monday. Oracle Corporation has a 52 week low of $118.86 and a 52 week high of $345.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The stock has a market cap of $566.00 billion, a PE ratio of 45.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $272.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.78.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.01). Oracle had a return on equity of 72.93% and a net margin of 21.08%.The business had revenue of $14.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

