Barings LLC Sells 1,724 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Barings LLC lessened its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 28.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,358 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,724 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth $1,330,717,000. ABN AMRO Bank N.V. bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at about $244,687,000. Mirova US LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 164.5% during the second quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 2,699,156 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $333,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678,665 shares during the period. Amundi grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 10.2% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 11,888,455 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,489,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 100,413,764 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $12,230,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,129 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on TJX. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective (up previously from $160.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird set a $160.00 target price on TJX Companies and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price target (up previously from $155.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective (up from $140.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.90.

TJX Companies Trading Up 2.3%

NYSE:TJX opened at $151.46 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.50, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $112.10 and a one year high of $152.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.17.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 58.63%. The business had revenue of $15.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. TJX Companies has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.330-1.360 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 4.630-4.660 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 37.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 500 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.40, for a total value of $75,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 22,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,362,896.80. The trade was a 2.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 24,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.31, for a total transaction of $3,686,365.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 510,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,286,121.80. The trade was a 4.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 54,863 shares of company stock worth $8,226,366 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

