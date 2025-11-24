Bristlecone Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Bristlecone Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 157,320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 28,237 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 2.9% of Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $34,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 81.9% during the second quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Ryan Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Citizens Jmp raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Truist Financial set a $290.00 target price on Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Zacks Research raised Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna set a $300.00 price target on Amazon.com and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-six have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.70.

Amazon.com Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $220.69 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $161.38 and a one year high of $258.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $222.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.64, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.38. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The firm had revenue of $180.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In related news, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total transaction of $209,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 7,170 shares in the company, valued at $1,670,610. This represents a 11.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.71, for a total transaction of $1,113,284.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 498,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,931,933.22. The trade was a 0.95% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,357 shares of company stock worth $10,607,215. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

