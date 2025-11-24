Buck Wealth Strategies LLC Purchases 8,035 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Buck Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 69,268 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,035 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 2.3% of Buck Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $15,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 542,733.6% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 132,641,388 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $29,100,194,000 after buying an additional 132,616,953 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $11,674,091,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,908,424 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,017,657,000 after acquiring an additional 10,176,835 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 832,274,556 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $158,348,557,000 after acquiring an additional 8,913,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 55,337,037 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,884,098,000 after acquiring an additional 7,267,277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. President Capital boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Rothschild Redb lowered shares of Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Susquehanna set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-six have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $294.70.

In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 8,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.03, for a total value of $2,043,495.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 80,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,009,900.90. This represents a 9.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total value of $209,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,610. This trade represents a 11.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 43,357 shares of company stock valued at $10,607,215 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $220.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $2.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $227.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.21. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.38 and a fifty-two week high of $258.60.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.38. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The business had revenue of $180.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

