Burk Holdings LLC Purchases Shares of 6,368 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Burk Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,368 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $904,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 154,648,859 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $21,944,673,000 after buying an additional 2,281,508 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,690,685 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,181,556,000 after acquiring an additional 514,445 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 8.0% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 17,829,010 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,677,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,064 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,819,012 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,214,285,000 after acquiring an additional 450,695 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,857,840 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,540,727,000 after acquiring an additional 308,740 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Mizuho upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $278.54.

AMD stock opened at $203.78 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $214.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.94. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.48 and a 52-week high of $267.08. The company has a market capitalization of $331.76 billion, a PE ratio of 117.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.76 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 9.57%.The business’s revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.12, for a total value of $4,107,972.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,714,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,686,940.60. The trade was a 0.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.37, for a total transaction of $4,461,246.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 300,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,890,820.76. This trade represents a 6.08% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 75,676 shares of company stock valued at $16,124,589 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

