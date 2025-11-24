Candriam S.C.A. Has $264.18 Million Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

Candriam S.C.A. lowered its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 357,909 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 20,820 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up 1.5% of Candriam S.C.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $264,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Infusive Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 10.7% in the first quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,620 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Spirepoint Private Client LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 2.7% during the second quarter. Spirepoint Private Client LLC now owns 4,080 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,011,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 210,526 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $155,387,000 after purchasing an additional 20,912 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 84,687 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $62,507,000 after purchasing an additional 4,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motiv8 Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on META. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $925.00 to $815.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Citizens Jmp increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $900.00 to $875.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Meta Platforms from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $825.05.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.23, for a total transaction of $312,386.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 15,302 shares in the company, valued at $9,245,927.46. This represents a 3.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.60, for a total transaction of $307,040.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 34,631 shares in the company, valued at $20,487,699.60. This represents a 1.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 41,442 shares of company stock worth $26,515,931 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of META opened at $594.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $479.80 and a 52-week high of $796.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $697.66 and its 200-day moving average is $706.43.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $7.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.74 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 30.89%.The business had revenue of $51.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.03 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Meta Platforms has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.28%.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

