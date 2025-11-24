Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. Grows Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 55,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 0.9% of Capstone Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $16,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,682,000 after acquiring an additional 4,841 shares during the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 93,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,046,000 after purchasing an additional 36,212 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 460,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,879,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.2% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JPM has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $366.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $342.00 to $346.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $326.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total transaction of $2,830,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 82,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,492,753.58. This trade represents a 10.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.92, for a total transaction of $301,314.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 58,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,240,769.68. This trade represents a 1.63% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPM stock opened at $297.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $307.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $291.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $810.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.14. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $202.16 and a 12 month high of $322.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.83 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $47.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.42 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 20.90%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 6th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.72%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

