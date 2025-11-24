Celanese Corporation $CE Shares Sold by Entropy Technologies LP

Entropy Technologies LP reduced its holdings in shares of Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,948 shares during the quarter. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Celanese were worth $784,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CE. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its stake in Celanese by 73.2% during the first quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 99.0% in the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Celanese in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Timothy Go bought 1,039 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.25 per share, for a total transaction of $48,053.75. Following the purchase, the director owned 4,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,193.75. The trade was a 30.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Stock Performance

Shares of CE stock opened at $37.92 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of -2.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.17. Celanese Corporation has a 52-week low of $35.13 and a 52-week high of $77.43.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. Celanese had a positive return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 16.30%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS. Celanese has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.850-1.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Celanese Corporation will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

Celanese Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 28th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 28th. Celanese’s payout ratio is currently -0.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Celanese in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Celanese from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Tudor Pickering raised Celanese from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Cfra Research upgraded Celanese to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Celanese from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Celanese presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.78.

Celanese Profile

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

