Centerpoint Advisors LLC Has $2.79 Million Stake in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Centerpoint Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 18.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,670 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 3,995 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises 0.9% of Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC now owns 20,903 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,302,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Alpha Wealth Funds LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.3% in the second quarter. Alpha Wealth Funds LLC now owns 4,634 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Copia Wealth Management grew its stake in NVIDIA by 14.7% in the second quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 468 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.1% during the second quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,745 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Hsbc Global Res upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.79.

NVIDIA Stock Down 1.0%

NVIDIA stock opened at $178.88 on Monday. NVIDIA Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $86.62 and a fifty-two week high of $212.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 4.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.77. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 trillion, a PE ratio of 50.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The firm had revenue of $57.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.5% on a year-over-year basis. NVIDIA has set its Q4 2026 guidance at EPS. Research analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.99%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.21, for a total value of $44,052,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,183,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,765,768.80. The trade was a 3.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.57, for a total transaction of $13,317,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 72,248,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,829,142,350.62. The trade was a 0.10% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,251,577 shares of company stock valued at $583,143,187. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

