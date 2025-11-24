Cetera Investment Advisers Boosts Holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. $ACGL

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $5,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the first quarter worth $399,651,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 30.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,470,591 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $718,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743,945 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth $71,769,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth about $48,040,000. Finally, Amundi raised its position in Arch Capital Group by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 1,683,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $162,060,000 after purchasing an additional 410,825 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACGL opened at $92.46 on Monday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a one year low of $82.44 and a one year high of $101.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.41.

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $1.01. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 20.96%.During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

ACGL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $88.00 target price on shares of Arch Capital Group and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Barclays set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup reiterated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Arch Capital Group from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.75.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

