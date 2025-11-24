Cetera Investment Advisers Boosts Stake in Paycom Software, Inc. $PAYC

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,946 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Paycom Software were worth $6,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Paycom Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $114,440,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,853,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Paycom Software by 5,691.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 155,489 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,980,000 after purchasing an additional 152,804 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Paycom Software in the first quarter worth approximately $26,177,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 322.7% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 122,394 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,322,000 after purchasing an additional 93,440 shares during the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PAYC shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on Paycom Software from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 6th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Paycom Software from $258.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 6th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Paycom Software from $290.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Paycom Software to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paycom Software presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.77.

Paycom Software Stock Up 1.2%

PAYC opened at $161.90 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.88. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $156.50 and a 52 week high of $267.76. The company has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.88.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $493.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.62 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 24.79% and a net margin of 22.65%.The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. Paycom Software has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 24th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.66%.

Insider Activity at Paycom Software

In other news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.27, for a total value of $334,905.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 24,533 shares in the company, valued at $5,477,482.91. The trade was a 5.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 10.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Paycom Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.